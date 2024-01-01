LOSSAN Corridor

LOSSAN is the Northeast Corridor of the West Coast, served by Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner and long-distance routes from Seattle, Chicago and New Orleans to Los Angeles as well as by L.A. and San Diego-area commuter rail. The Surfliner, which runs the length of the corridor from the Central Coast through L.A. to San Diego (350 miles, which takes eight-and-a-half to nine hours — this is not high-speed rail), is Amtrak’s third-busiest line after the Northeast Regional and Acela. It is also one of its most scenic.

