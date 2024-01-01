Bay Area Rail

Like transit agencies elsewhere, transit agencies in the Bay Area tend to show only their services (more or less) on their maps. Unlike agencies elsewhere, no single agency in the Bay Area is so dominant that its map can effectively function as a regional transit map, like maps for the New York City Subway, Washington, D.C. Metro, Chicago El or Los Angeles Metro Rail. BART’s map sorta, kinda tries to. This map attempts to weight rail services (sorry, no space for buses) by frequency and capacity. This is the third (or fourth?) version of a Bay Area regional rail map that I’ve produced. It’s also easily the most successful, as its streamlined hybrid map/diagram manages to strike a balance between geographic accuracy and pure simplicity.

View full size GIF | PDF