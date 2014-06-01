Denver Rail & BRT

Like another sprawling Western metropolis, Los Angeles, Denver is building a complete regional rail network from scratch as quickly as possible. The FasTracks program will leave the metro area with 155 miles of light rail and electric multiple unit (EMU) commuter rail — the latter the first of its kind in the West — and most of it will be built by 2018. Unlike L.A., which seems to be pursuing transit out of sheer desperation over traffic, Metro Denver is driven by a consensus vision for the region. However polite and functional its politics may be, though, money is being put into existing freight rail and freeway rights-of-way in lower-density suburbs before more difficult higher-density corridors in the City of Denver such as East Colfax. Also, the Regional Transportation District’s existing rail map is embarrassingly bad.

View full size GIF | PDF