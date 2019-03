This poster was inspired by Hamish Smyth’s and Alex Daly’s NYC Subway poster. BART‘s station signage is less colorful than New York’s, although in practice BART platform signs include wayfinding icons, if not indicators of which lines serve the station.

DESIGN NOTES

The typeface is BART’s official font, Frutiger (specifically 65 Bold). This poster is ready to print at 18×24″.

> View high-resolution PDF