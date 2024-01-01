East Bay Bus Rapid Transit

AC Transit’s East Bay BRT project is one of a half-dozen “full” or “true” BRT projects now underway in the Bay Area, including the Van Ness and Geary projects in San Francisco and three in Santa Clara County. Each will feature bus lanes in the median of a major street, with island platforms, although of the six, the East Bay project — an upgrade of the East Oakland core of AC Transit’s Line 1R on International Boulevard — will have the greatest extent of center transit-only lanes. Previously, the project extended up Telegraph Avenue through North Oakland to the UC campus and Downtown Berkeley, but townies who graduated Cal in the ’60s and ’70s were less concerned with green, affordable transportation options for current and future students, and more concerned about traffic and parking. Anyway, this prototype line map includes one idea that is kind of neat, if I must say so myself: a custom compass for the East Bay.

View full size GIF | PDF