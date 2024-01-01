Bay Area Rapid Transit

The official BART map will be revised when the Berryessa and Antioch (eBART) extensions are opened later this year. Rumor has it, it will be similar to the existing map. Which is fine. It’s not embarrassing, which is more than you can say for most American transit maps. But it’s not as good as it could be. This map takes cues from the current map, but corrects its main flaw: the jarringly inaccurate geography. It preserves the Mission Curve and positions stations roughly relative to their actual locations. It also provides additional, important information, including schedules and Muni Metro connections. Finally, it rebrands BART lines as they should be for maximum understanding: by color, a move that BART has flirted with, but not yet embraced.

> View high-resolution PDF