Like eBART in the Bay Area, the Inland Empire’s Arrow (aka Redlands Passenger Rail) will be a short (nine-mile) DMU line on the exurban edge connected to a regional rail terminal, and effectively serving as an extension of that line (one difference: a few Metrolink trains will use the line during peak periods, running express to its busiest stop). The project’s visual identity is surprisingly on point (not to judge, but aside from its association with a David Lynch movie, the IE is not known for its sense of style). This map borrows colors, fonts and other elements, but smoothes out some of the official map’s eccentricities. Service is scheduled to begin in 2021.

