Quebec Tramway

My hometown of San Francisco is not, as sometimes claimed, the most European city in North America. That would be Québec (or Quebec City, for you Americans). In line with that, the Québec Tramway, opening later this decade, won’t be typical North American light rail; it will be a French tramway.

NOTES ON DESIGN

This map is an experiment, inspired by Chris Smere, the most prolific transit mapper on the Internet. It didn’t take months, weeks, or even days to complete; it took a few hours. Hopefully that doesn’t show. It also takes some inspiration from Montréal (although hopefully not too much). Like many of my maps, it’s a hybrid map/diagram, with relatively accurate geography rendered in diagrammatic form. The typeface is Proxima Nova, and the text is all in French, per the above.

> View high-resolution PDF