L.A’s Metro Rail system may have recently turned 25, but in effect, it’s just now entering its awkward teenager phase. It’s beginning to mature, getting bigger, growing more complicated. New lines are being added, lines are being connected and reconfigured, and they’re being renamed to make way for more growth. The on-board line or “strip” maps below are adapted from existing versions on the Red and Purple lines (newer maps on the light rail lines look a bit different).

View full size GIF | PDF