Los Angeles Downtown Transit

Like Los Angeles as a whole, DTLA (as the locals call it) sprawls. Don’t take that the wrong way — it is dense and vertical, and only getting more so — but the area Angelenos think of as “downtown” is miles across. And while it’s the focus of the countywide transit network, getting around DTLA itself by transit is frequently difficult, in part because it’s often confusing: Who knows where all those buses go? And who wants to pay full fare for a short trip? Metro Rail is fast, easy to find, and good so far as it goes; but there’s also an entire system of frequent, low-cost circulator shuttles, with recently expanded hours. Unfortunately, the DASH (Downtown Area Shuttle) map is not up to L.A. standards, and isn’t widely circulated, either. What DTLA needs is a streamlined map, posted on sidewalks alongside pedestrian wayfinding signage and bikeshare station maps, of downtown DASH and Metro Rail lines. (What it doesn’t need, by the way, is a painfully slow, circuitous streetcar covering less ground than the DASH network.)

DESIGN NOTES

This “map” is actually a stylized hybrid map/diagram: There are a limited number of angles (although more than typical rail diagrams), resulting in some distortions but visually simplifying the DTLA street network, which is meandering and messy outside of its core grid. The font is Museo Sans.

> View high-resolution PDF